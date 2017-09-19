|Kellen / Droid Life:
|Kellen / Droid Life:
|Kellen / Droid Life:
|Kellen / Droid Life:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget:
|David Faber / CNBC:
|Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Douglas MacMillan / Wall Street Journal:
|Sara Fischer / Axios:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Julia Fioretti / Reuters:
|Lauren Gensler / Forbes:
|Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:45 PM ET, September 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Alex Cranz / Gizmodo:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|SamMobile:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Ryan Lau / Hacker Noon:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Robert Hackett / Fortune:
|Daniel Eran Dilger / AppleInsider:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Natalia Drozdiak / Wall Street Journal:
|Molly Schuetz / Bloomberg:
|Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes: