September 18, 2017, 11:55 AM
Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes:
Hackers hid backdoor in Avast-owned system cleanup tool CCleaner for Windows from August 15 to September 12; affected software was run by 2.27M users  —  Users of Avast-owned security application CCleaner for Windows have been advised to update their software immediately …
Richard Waters / Financial Times:
Slack raises $250M, largely from Softbank's Vision Fund, valuing the firm at $5.1B, up from $3.8B at the time of its April 2016 round  —  Workplace messaging app Slack has been valued at $5.1bn in its latest fundraising, which drew $250m from investors as the weight of cash in private markets continues …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Tez, a mobile wallet and payments app for India launching today on iOS and Android, its first big foray into mobile payments in Asia  —  After several weeks of speculation and leaked details, today Google officially unveiled its first big foray into mobile payments in Asia.
Cade Metz / New York Times:
How a slowdown in Moore's Law led to the rise of specialized chips like FPGAs and GPUs for AI and other applications in computing  —  New technologies are testing the limits of computer semiconductors.  To deal with that, researchers have gone looking for ideas from nature.
Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Source: Facebook handed over data on Russian ad buys to special counsel Mueller under search warrant, including ad copies, targeting info, and account details  —  What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook  —  Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team are now in possession of Russian-linked ads run …
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Interview about Face ID with Apple's SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi, who says no data from Face ID is sent to the cloud  —  Face ID is easily the most hot-button topic to come out of Apple's iPhone event this week, notch be damned.  As people have parsed just how serious Apple is about it …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Bing starts showing fact checking labels in search results  —  Following Google's lead earlier this year, Bing has added fact checking tags to search results.  —  A fact check label might now appear below results from Snopes, PolitFact, and other fact checking organizations …

From Mediagazer

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Wenner Media has hired bankers to explore sale of its controlling interest in Rolling Stone; both Jann and Gus Wenner hope to stay on at the magazine

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
A look at Sean Spicer's sketch at the Emmys, which a source says was Stephen Colbert's idea, and the criticism it has been met with

Ryan J. Foley / Associated Press:
Government bodies are increasingly seeking to frustrate FOIA requests by suing those requesting the information

