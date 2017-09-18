Open Links In New Tab
Richard Waters / Financial Times:
Slack raises $250M, largely from Softbank's Vision Fund, valuing the firm at $5.1B, up from $3.8B at the time of its April 2016 round  —  Workplace messaging app Slack has been valued at $5.1bn in its latest fundraising, which drew $250m from investors as the weight of cash in private markets continues …
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Interview about Face ID with Apple's SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi, who says no data from Face ID is sent to the cloud  —  Face ID is easily the most hot-button topic to come out of Apple's iPhone event this week, notch be damned.  As people have parsed just how serious Apple is about it …
Troy Hunt:
Face ID has upsides and downsides on both security and usability and isn't less secure than a PIN or Touch ID in practice  —  I was wondering recently after poring through yet another data breach how many people actually use multi-step verification.  I mean here we have a construct …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Tez, a mobile wallet and payments app for India launching today on iOS and Android, its first big foray into mobile payments in Asia  —  After several weeks of speculation and leaked details, today Google officially unveiled its first big foray into mobile payments in Asia.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Bing starts showing fact checking labels in search results  —  Following Google's lead earlier this year, Bing has added fact checking tags to search results.  —  A fact check label might now appear below results from Snopes, PolitFact, and other fact checking organizations …
Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Source: Facebook handed over data on Russian ad buys to special counsel Mueller under search warrant, including ad copies, targeting info, and account details  —  What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook  —  Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team are now in possession of Russian-linked ads run …
Aaron Pressman / Fortune:
Prepaid Wireless Customers Can't Add Apple Watch Series 3 to Their Plans  —  Millions of people who pre-pay their wireless bill every month won't be able to add the new Apple Watch to their service.  —  All four major wireless carriers—Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile …

From Mediagazer

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Wenner Media has hired bankers to explore sale of its controlling interest in Rolling Stone; both Jann and Gus Wenner hope to stay on at the magazine

Douglas MacMillan / Wall Street Journal:
Snap says it has complied with Saudi Arabia's request to block access to Al Jazeera content, including articles and videos, for users in the country

Lee Rainie / Pew Research Center:
Pew survey: 61% of people ages 18-29 say they primarily watch TV via streaming services; 31% say they mostly watch via cable or satellite subscription

AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
Equifax announces its Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb are retiring effective immediately
