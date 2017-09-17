Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 17, 2017, 2:30 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Troy Hunt:
Face ID has upsides and downsides on both security and usability and isn't less secure than a PIN or Touch ID in practice  —  I was wondering recently after poring through yet another data breach how many people actually use multi-step verification.  I mean here we have a construct …
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Interview about Face ID with Apple's SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi, who says no data from Face ID is sent to the cloud  —  Face ID is easily the most hot-button topic to come out of Apple's iPhone event this week, notch be damned.  As people have parsed just how serious Apple is about it …
Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Source: Facebook handed over data on Russian ad buys to special counsel Mueller under search warrant, including ad copies, targeting info, and account details  —  What $100,000 can buy you on Facebook  —  Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team are now in possession of Russian-linked ads run …
AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
Equifax announces its Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb are retiring effective immediately  —  The departures of the company's chief information officer and chief security officer come in the wake of a massive data breach
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram now autoplays video sound once turned on until you close the app  —  Autoplay audio can be annoying or convenient depending on the situation.  Luckily Instagram has found a happy medium between defaulting autoplay video sound on or off.  —  This weekend TechCrunch spotted …
More: BetaNews
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Google allowed advertisers to target racist and bigoted keywords, suggested more similar keywords, and allowed campaigns using those keywords to run  —  Google, the world's biggest advertising platform, allows advertisers to specifically target ads to people typing racist and bigoted terms …
Brian Patrick Byrne / The Daily Beast:
Twitter says it has fixed a “bug” that allowed advertisers to target users based on racist and derogatory terms like the n-word and “Nazi”
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
New App Store guidelines crack down on iOS “virus scanners”, require Face ID unlock alternatives for kids under 13, allow P2P cash gifts without Apple's 30% cut  —  Apple has updated its developer app review guidelines for the iPhone and iPad App Store this week with new clauses addressing …
Lucia Moses / Digiday:
Washington Post's automated Heliograf tool has written ~850 stories in one year, including 500 on 2016 election that got 500K+ clicks  —  It's been a year since The Washington Post started using its homegrown artificial intelligence technology, Heliograf, to spit out around 300 short reports and alerts on the Rio Olympics.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Zoho ShowTime - Now available in your language  —  We at Zoho ShowTime believe that a trainer should be able to train students anywhere in the world.  If physical distances don't matter, why should linguistic barriers?
Vantiv:
A Smart Contract on Ethereum - Domain Registration  —  If you are curious to start learning how smart contracts work, this blog post takes you through the steps I've taken to register a domain name using a decentralized app …
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:30 PM ET, September 17, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Mounir Lamouri / Chromium Blog:
Chrome 64, coming January 2018, will allow autoplay video only when media has no sound or the user shows interest in content

Jim Brady / ESPN:
Jemele Hill's tweets broke ESPN guidelines, but all of ESPN's personalities are in a tough spot, urged to be active and engaging but not partisan or opinionated

Dell Cameron / Gizmodo:
Alexa O'Brien, who posted evidence from Manning trial on YouTube, was banned from YouTube, had Gmail suspended; Google and YouTube fixed error, apologized

More News

Earlier Picks

Brenda Goh / Reuters:
Source: Beijing city regulator told bitcoin exchanges to inform users about trading halt; OkCoin, Huobi, others say they will comply and stop trading by Oct 31
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Chrome will no longer autoplay videos with sound starting from January 2018
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor