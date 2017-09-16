|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Brian Patrick Byrne / The Daily Beast:
|Facebook:
|AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
|Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
|Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
|Lucia Moses / Digiday:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Brenda Goh / Reuters:
|Business Insider:
|Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Haley Britzky / Axios:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:55 PM ET, September 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Robert Hackett / Fortune:
|Micah Singleton / The Verge:
|Tuomas Forsell / Reuters:
|Daniel Terdiman / Fast Company:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider: