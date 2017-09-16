Open Links In New Tab
September 16, 2017, 8:10 AM
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Google allowed advertisers to target racist and bigoted keywords, suggested more similar keywords, and allowed campaigns using those keywords to run  —  Google, the world's biggest advertising platform, allows advertisers to specifically target ads to people typing racist and bigoted terms …
Brian Patrick Byrne / The Daily Beast:
Twitter also allows advertisers to target users based on racist and derogatory terms like the n-word and “Nazi”  —  Twitter's advertising platform tells prospective customers it has 26.3 million users interested in the derogatory term “wetback,” 18.6 million accounts that are likely …
Facebook:
Facebook says it's temporarily removing self-reported ad targeting fields and will improve its processes following uproar over anti-Semitic targeting options  —  Facebook equips businesses with powerful ways to reach the right people with the right message.  But there are restrictions on how audience targeting can be used on Facebook.
AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
Equifax announces its Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb are retiring effective immediately  —  The departures of the company's chief information officer and chief security officer come in the wake of a massive data breach
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Chrome will no longer autoplay videos with sound starting from January 2018  —  Google today announced Chrome is going to war with autoplay.  Starting next year, Chrome will only autoplay a given piece of content when the media won't play sound or the user has indicated an interest in the media.
Brenda Goh / Reuters:
Source: Beijing city regulator told bitcoin exchanges to inform users about trading halt; OkCoin, Huobi, others say they will comply and stop trading by Oct 31  —  SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have ordered Beijing-based cryptocurrency exchanges to cease trading and immediately notify users …

From Mediagazer

Jim Brady / ESPN:
Jemele Hill's tweets broke ESPN guidelines, but all of ESPN's personalities are in a tough spot, urged to be active and engaging but not partisan or opinionated

Josef Adalian / Vulture:
Interview with Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's AM Joy, on moving from reporting to commentary, growth of her audience amid election, her family and education, more

Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
CNN set to launch “Pacific”, a technology-focused vertical about changing media on the West Coast, led by Dylan Byers, with a newsletter, podcast, and events

