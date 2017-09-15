Open Links In New Tab
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Google allowed advertisers to target racist and bigoted keywords, suggested more similar keywords, and allowed campaigns using those keywords to run  —  Google, the world's biggest advertising platform, allows advertisers to specifically target ads to people typing racist and bigoted terms …
ProPublica:
Facebook let ad buyers target users interested in algorithmically generated anti-Semitic topics like “Jew hater”, then removed some topics after being contacted  —  Want to market Nazi memorabilia, or recruit marchers for a far-right rally?  Facebook's self-service ad-buying platform had the right audience for you.
Facebook:
Facebook says it's temporarily removing self-reported ad targeting fields and will improve its processes following uproar over anti-Semitic targeting options  —  Facebook equips businesses with powerful ways to reach the right people with the right message.  But there are restrictions on how audience targeting can be used on Facebook.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Chrome will no longer autoplay videos with sound starting from January 2018  —  Google today announced Chrome is going to war with autoplay.  Starting next year, Chrome will only autoplay a given piece of content when the media won't play sound or the user has indicated an interest in the media.
Axios:
Sources: Alphabet, which invested in Uber through GV, is in talks to invest about $1B in Lyft, driven by CEO Larry Page  —  Google has held talks to invest around $1 billion in Lyft, Axios has learned from multiple sources.  It is unclear which group within Google would make the investment …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it's testing a “snooze” button that mutes people or pages for a day, week, or month  —  Sick of a friend's non-stop vacation photos?  Bored of hearing about some business Page's big launch?  One of your groups won't shut up about their upcoming get-together?
Yasha Levine / The Baffler:
Interview with Pavel Durov, Telegram creator, on US government-funded secure messaging apps, privacy, and the FBI's attempt to bribe his team into being moles  —  How the politics-by-app hustle conquered all  —  IT'S 7:30 P.M. ON A MONDAY in June at an undisclosed location somewhere in northern Europe.

Jon Levine / Mediaite:
Trump criticizes ESPN on Twitter and demands apology after anchor Jemele Hill called him a white supremacist

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
NBC News is launching a hub dedicated to covering the media industry, led by senior editor Claire Atkinson, with on-air coverage and a new digital vertical

Financial Times:
24-year-old Financial Times reporter Paul McClean has died while on holiday in Sri Lanka; officials say he was attacked by a crocodile

Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
Craig Federighi says gripping buttons on both sides of iPhone X will temporarily disable Face ID

Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Lawsuit filed against Google in San Francisco court with three named plaintiffs alleges women are “segregated” into lower-paid jobs, denied promotions, more
