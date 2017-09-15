Open Links In New Tab
September 15, 2017, 1:30 AM
ProPublica:
Facebook let ad buyers target users interested in algorithmically generated anti-Semitic topics like “Jew hater”, then removed some topics after being contacted  —  Want to market Nazi memorabilia, or recruit marchers for a far-right rally?  Facebook's self-service ad-buying platform had the right audience for you.
Axios:
Sources: Alphabet, which invested in Uber through GV, is in talks to invest about $1B in Lyft, driven by CEO Larry Page  —  Google has held talks to invest around $1 billion in Lyft, Axios has learned from multiple sources.  It is unclear which group within Google would make the investment …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Apple's Face ID will support only one registered face per iPhone at launch
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Lawsuit filed against Google in San Francisco court with three named plaintiffs alleges women are “segregated” into lower-paid jobs, denied promotions, more  —  Exclusive: Women say Google denied them promotions, telling the Guardian they were forced into less prestigious jobs despite qualifications
Marty Swant / Adweek:
IAB and other online ad trade groups ask Apple to rethink Safari's “Intelligent Tracking Prevention” cookie rules, expected to roll out this month on desktop  —  They argue it'll hurt user experience and campaign targeting  —  The biggest advertising organizations say Apple will …
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Researchers find 50+ apps, now-removed but downloaded 1M-4.2M times, on Google Play that secretly charged users by sending text messages to premium numbers  —  Malware scanners fail to detect 50 apps that charged for fake services.  —  Researchers recently found at least 50 apps …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Sources: Patreon has closed Series C funding valuing the company at about $450M  —  In an era where art is shared and streamed for free, Patreon offers new hope for turning content creation into a career.  Illustrators, comedians, game makers, and musicians use Patreon to let fans pay …
Tweets: @garrytan and @joshconstine
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Equifax blames Apache Struts vulnerability that was patched on March 6 for the massive data breach that it says happened in mid-May  —  Critical Apache Struts bug was fixed in March.  In May, it bit ~143 million US consumers.  —  The Equifax breach that exposed sensitive data …
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
BTC China, one of the country's top three bitcoin exchanges, announces it will suspend all trading for China-based customers from September 30  —  A number of China's top bitcoin exchanges are preparing to suspend their services following instructions from the government.
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Chinese regulator: iPhone 8 has 1,821mAh battery, 139mAh less than 7, and 8+ has 2,675mAh battery, 225mAh less than 7+; Apple says battery life is similar  —  Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have smaller batteries than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, respectively …

From Mediagazer

Lindsay Gibbs / ThinkProgress:
Sources: ESPN tried to keep Jemele Hill off air Wednesday after Twitter uproar, but cohost balked and fill-ins sought by producers refused; ESPN refutes claim

Financial Times:
News execs say Google plans to revise rule that hurt rank of paywalled news sites that did not offer “first click free”; Google says it has nothing to announce

Lesley Goldberg / Hollywood Reporter:
Comedy Central extends Trevor Noah's contract through 2022 and adds year-end specials for The Daily Show

Tom Warren / The Verge:
iPhone X's notch, used to house Face ID hardware, leads to UI quirks and design compromises, especially when viewing photos and videos or playing games
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Snapchat debuts new 3D Bitmoji World Lenses, which project Bitmoji avatars on real-world scenes, rolling out globally on iOS and Android
Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
Google video and billboard suggest launch of next Pixel phone on October 4, the same day it unveiled the first Pixel phone last year
