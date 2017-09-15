|ProPublica:
|Facebook:
|Axios:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Sam Levin / The Guardian:
|Marty Swant / Adweek:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Daniel Terdiman / Fast Company:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Reuters:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:30 AM ET, September 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Mike Nowak / Facebook:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch: