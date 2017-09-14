|Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
|Bloomberg:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Reuters:
|Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Mike Nowak / Facebook:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:35 AM ET, September 14, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Bloomberg:
|Ali Montag / CNBC:
|Casey Michel / Extra:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch: