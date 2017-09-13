|Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
|Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Apple:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Ben Fritz / Wall Street Journal:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
|Chris Nolter / TheStreet:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Owen Bowcott / The Guardian:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 AM ET, September 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
|Jane Dudman / The Guardian:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|John Voorhees / MacStories:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode: