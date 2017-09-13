|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Casey Michel / Extra:
|Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Ali Montag / CNBC:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Bloomberg:
|Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:
|Ben Fritz / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:05 PM ET, September 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Francesco Guarascio / Reuters:
|Jan Wolfe / Reuters:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Owen Bowcott / The Guardian:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode: