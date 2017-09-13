|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Casey Michel / Extra:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Ali Montag / CNBC:
|Ben Fritz / Wall Street Journal:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
|Bloomberg:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:15 PM ET, September 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:
|Jan Wolfe / Reuters:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Owen Bowcott / The Guardian:
|Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
|Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
|New York Times:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode: