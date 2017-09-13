Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 13, 2017, 5:45 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook releases guidelines on ad content, prohibits monetization of violence, porn, drugs, hate, debated social issues, and other content types  —  Facebook wants content creators to earn money, but not at the expense of the family friendly social network it's built, or the integrity of its advertising clients.
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Trump administration issues directive giving agencies 90 days to discontinue use of Kaspersky software, citing concerns about ties to Russian government  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple's iPhone 8 and X can charge to 50% in 30 minutes when plugged into USB-C power adapter  —  Though not mentioned on stage at today's event, both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 are “fast-charge capable,” which means the two devices can be charged to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes.
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
iPhone X: 5.8" edge-to-edge OLED Super Retina display without home button, A11 SoC, Face ID, dual OIS 12MP rear cameras, Qi wireless charging
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
iPhone X hands-on: Face ID feels natural and faster than other smartphones' face unlock methods, gestures work well, 1125x2436 Super Retina display is brilliant
Casey Michel / Extra:
A deep look at Heart of Texas, a Russia-linked Facebook group that promoted Texas succession and had 225K+ members before being taken down in summer of 2017  —  When is a Texan not a Texan?  —  Earlier this week, Facebook announced that they had shuttered almost 500 accounts they believe …
Ben Fritz / Wall Street Journal:
Apple has signed deals to sell movies in 4K with every major Hollywood studio, except Disney  —  Apple TV will offer Hollywood movies in the high-resolution format, called either 4K or UHD, for ultra-high definition  —  Apple Inc. AAPL -.40% has signed new deals to sell movies …
Ali Montag / CNBC:
Computer vision-powered kiosk startup Bodega faces huge internet backlash after Fast Company article says it “wants to make mom-and-pop corner stores obsolete”  —  For two former Google employees, the launch of their new app may not have gone exactly as planned.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will require third-party apps ask permission to access camera and other sensitive information or hardware  —  Microsoft is continuing to tinker with the privacy configuration and options in Windows 10, with the Fall Creators Update, due for release on October 17 …
Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
Facebook releases its Bonfire group video chat app on the Danish iOS App Store; app allows sharing of pictures from chats to Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger  —  Bonfire, Facebook's group video chat app, has sprung up on the Danish iOS App Store, suggesting the social media giant is slowly rolling it out to customers.
Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
Google, Facebook, and Amazon are on a dangerous collision course with political power in the US  —  The bad new politics of big tech.  —  BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief  —  The blinding rise of Donald Trump over the past year has masked another major trend in American politics: the palpable …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Atlassian's Trello, a popular productivity tool, finally launches Mac and Windows apps  —  It's only taken six years, but the popular project management tool Trello — which was recently acquired by Atlassian — today launched its desktop apps for Mac, with the Windows app launching tomorrow.
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton says he's leaving after eight years, and will start a nonprofit at “the intersection of nonprofit, technology and communications”  —  Acton has a net worth of $6.5 billion.  —  WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton is leaving the company to start his own non-profit.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Zoho ShowTime - Now available in your language  —  We at Zoho ShowTime believe that a trainer should be able to train students anywhere in the world.  If physical distances don't matter, why should linguistic barriers?
Vantiv:
Wanna build the next Airbnb?  —  Got a killer idea and want to code the next big industry darling in tech?  Looking at what Airbnb's developers did to make their site and app so successful is a great way to get started.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:45 PM ET, September 13, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
During press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she thinks Jemele Hill's criticism of Trump was a “fireable offense by ESPN”

Todd Spangler / Variety:
eMarketer: in 2017, a total of 22.2M U.S. adults will have cut the cord on a cable, satellite or telco TV service, up 33% YoY from 16.7M in 2016

Max Willens / Digiday:
Apple News is experimenting with a featured video section, comprised of editor-picked content, that runs multiple times a week

More News

Earlier Picks

New York Times:
30 current and former SoFi employees describe years of misconduct by executives including CEO Mike Cagney and a rancorous workplace environment
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple releases iTunes 12.7, with focus on music, movies, TV, and podcasts, and removes built-in App Store; apps can now only be downloaded using an iOS device
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor