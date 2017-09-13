|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Apple:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
|Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Chris Nolter / TheStreet:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|New York Times:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:10 AM ET, September 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
|Jane Dudman / The Guardian:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|John Voorhees / MacStories:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
|Google Online Security Blog: