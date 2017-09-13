|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Casey Michel / Extra:
|Ali Montag / CNBC:
|Ben Fritz / Wall Street Journal:
|Matthew Hughes / The Next Web:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Ben Smith / BuzzFeed:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:00 PM ET, September 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Bloomberg:
|Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:
|Jan Wolfe / Reuters:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Owen Bowcott / The Guardian:
|Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
|New York Times:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode: