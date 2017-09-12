Open Links In New Tab
September 12, 2017, 10:35 AM
Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
At least two dozen federal lawsuits have been filed against Equifax in the United States  —  (Reuters) - More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed in the United States against Equifax Inc (EFX.N) after the credit reporting company said thieves may have stolen personal information …
Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
Regulations should include greater penalties for corporations like Equifax that provide inadequate security for sensitive personal data  —  Last week, Americans woke up to news of yet another mass breach of their personal data.  The consumer credit reporting agency Equifax revealed …
New York Times:
SoFi CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney to step down following sexual harassment suit; sources say he skirted risk and compliance controls while expanding business  —  Social Finance, an online lender that has been one of the more prominent financial technology start-ups, said on Monday …
The Daily Beast:
Russia-linked accounts used promoted Facebook Events to organize anti-immigrant protests in US in 2016; company confirms it shut down several promoted events  —  Russian operatives hiding behind false identities used Facebook's event management tool to remotely organize and promote political protests …
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple working with partners including Stanford and telemedicine firm American Well to test whether Watch can be used to detect common heart conditions  —  - The company is working on the tests with partners including Stanford and telemedicine company American Well, according to two people familiar.
Brad Frost:
The notifications Facebook uses to keep people coming back have gotten overt and aggressive  —  Several months ago, I turned off notifications from Facebook on my phone.  Last week, I went ahead and removed the Facebook app from my phone.  —  Now, I genuinely enjoy Facebook.
Tweets: @wolfiechristl
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Facebook has pulled Instant Articles off Messenger, says it's now focusing its resources on Instant Articles on its core app  —  While Facebook prepares to offer readers a way to subscribe and pay for news directly from inside its app, the social network continues to tinker with how it presents publishers' content elsewhere.
More: The Verge
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
tvOS 11 firmware leak suggests “Apple TV 4K” name, potential Siri Remote update with haptic feedback, references to “HDR Modes” in settings  —  Following 9to5Mac's iPhone X feature discoveries from the iOS 11 GM leak we received over the weekend …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo says OLED iPhone X production is currently less than 10K units per day, and Blush Gold model may launch later than other colors

Jason Schwartz / Politico:
Yale study: a “disputed” tag has only a tiny impact on perception of headlines on Facebook as being true or false; Facebook questions methodology

Dan Merica / CNN:
Hope Hicks named permanent White House communications director

Amol Sharma / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Discovery, Viacom, A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Scripps to launch streaming service without sports called Philo at $20/month in coming weeks

Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
GM, Cruise announce plans for mass-produced auto with self-driving hardware based on updated Bolt EV platform; no date for car's launch or self-driving feature

AFTVnews:
Amazon reportedly working on new Fire TV models with 4K HDR video at 60 FPS: a Chromecast-like dongle for 2017 and a cube-shaped set-top box with far field mics
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 2 with Snapdragon 835 and 5.99" display starting at ~$500 in China, alongside a special edition with full unibody ceramic design, 8GB RAM
