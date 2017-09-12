|Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Reuters:
|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|New York Times:
|The Daily Beast:
|Sam Biddle / The Intercept:
|Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Brad Frost:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|AFTVnews:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:45 AM ET, September 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Google Online Security Blog:
|Reuters:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Foo Yun Chee / Reuters: