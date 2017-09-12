Open Links In New Tab
September 12, 2017, 3:50 PM
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
iPhone X: 5.8" edge-to-edge OLED “Super Retina” display without home button, A11 SoC, Face ID, dual OIS 12MP rear cameras, Qi wireless charging  —  ‘The future of the smartphone’  —  The long-awaited and extensively leaked special edition iPhone is finally upon us …
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: 6-core A11 “Bionic” SOC with Apple-designed GPU, glass back, Retina HD True Tone display, 12MP cameras, Qi wireless charging  —  Apple just unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at its press event.  It looks a lot like the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but with a glass back.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Apple announces Apple TV 4K, with 4K HDR video, powered by A10X Fusion chip; preorders open Sept. 15 starting at $179, ships Sept. 22  —  Apple's streaming box is now a better match for the latest and greatest TVs  —  Apple has just unveiled a long anticipated upgrade to its Apple TV set-top box …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Apple debuts Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE built-in for $399+, same size casing as Series 2, new colors, W2 networking chip; preorder Sept. 15, ships Sept. 22  —  The new Apple Watch is now official, offering one big highlight upgrade over the previous version: Built-in cellular support.
Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
Samsung says it aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand and is working with Harman on speaker assistant  —  https://www.apnews.com/195363f168574a13 9fa9c703bdc214f7  —  Link copied!  —  SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday …
Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
FireEye report says hackers with ties to North Korea have been targeting South Korean crypto-currency exchanges to obtain funds for the Pyongyang regime  —  Over the past several months, threat actors believed to have ties with North Korea have been targeting crypto-currency exchanges …
Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
At least two dozen federal lawsuits have been filed against Equifax in the United States

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:50 PM ET, September 12, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke / WWD:
Hearst announces new editor-in-chief of Elle, Nina Garcia, who was Marie Claire's creative director since 2012, replacing longtime editor-in-chief Robbie Myers

Graham Ruddick / The Guardian:
Murdoch's Sky takeover bid faces six-month investigation after the UK's Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced she's referring it to the competition watchdog

Jason Schwartz / Politico:
Yale study: a “disputed” tag has only a tiny impact on perception of headlines on Facebook as being true or false; Facebook questions methodology

Barb Darrow / Fortune:
Slack debuts shared channels in beta, helping firms communicate with external partners, adds support for French, German, and Spanish, and says it has 6M DAUs

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it's testing Instant Videos that can be downloaded and cached on Wi-Fi, watched later
The Daily Beast:
Russia-linked accounts used promoted Facebook Events to organize anti-immigrant protests in US in 2016; company confirms it shut down several promoted events
New York Times:
SoFi CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney to step down following sexual harassment suit; sources say he skirted risk and compliance controls while expanding business
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo says OLED iPhone X production is currently less than 10K units per day, and Blush Gold model may launch later than other colors
