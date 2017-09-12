|Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Reuters:
|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|New York Times:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|The Daily Beast:
|Sam Biddle / The Intercept:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|AFTVnews:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:05 AM ET, September 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Reuters:
|Brian Womack / Bloomberg:
|Foo Yun Chee / Reuters:
|Steve O'Hear / TechCrunch:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes: