|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Apple:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Youkyung Lee / Associated Press:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
|Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:45 PM ET, September 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
|Nicole Lee / Engadget:
|Google Online Security Blog:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Brad Frost:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|The Daily Beast:
|New York Times: