|Apple:
|The Verge:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
|Reuters:
|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|The Daily Beast:
|Sam Biddle / The Intercept:
|Google Online Security Blog:
|New York Times:
|Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nicole Lee / Engadget:
|Brad Frost:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:57 PM ET, September 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Joyce Lee / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Sam Byford / The Verge: