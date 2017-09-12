Open Links In New Tab
September 12, 2017, 1:25 AM
Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
At least two dozen federal lawsuits have been filed against Equifax in the United States  —  (Reuters) - More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed in the United States against Equifax Inc (EFX.N) after the credit reporting company said thieves may have stolen personal information …
Zeynep Tufekci / New York Times:
Regulations should include greater penalties for corporations like Equifax that provide inadequate security for secure personal data  —  Last week, Americans woke up to news of yet another mass breach of their personal data.  The consumer credit reporting agency Equifax revealed …
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
tvOS 11 firmware leak suggests “Apple TV 4K” name, potential Siri Remote update with haptic feedback, references to “HDR Modes” in settings  —  Following 9to5Mac's iPhone X feature discoveries from the iOS 11 GM leak we received over the weekend …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo says OLED iPhone X production is currently less than 10K units per day, and Blush Gold model may launch later than other colors
Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
What to expect from Apple on September 12: OLED iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with LCD displays, Apple Watch with LTE, 4K Apple TV with HDR, more
AFTVnews:
Amazon reportedly working on new Fire TV models with 4K HDR video at 60 FPS: a Chromecast-like dongle for 2017 and a cube-shaped set-top box with far field mics  —  I can now confirm that Amazon is working on two new Fire TV models which will both be capable of 4K HDR video at 60 fps.
New York Times:
SoFi CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney to step down following sexual harassment suit; sources say he skirted risk and compliance controls while expanding business  —  Social Finance, an online lender that has been one of the more prominent financial technology start-ups, said on Monday …
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
GM, Cruise announce plans for mass-produced auto with self-driving hardware based on updated Bolt EV platform; no date for car's launch or self-driving feature  —  Cruise, the self-driving car startup that sold to General Motors last year, has reached a new milestone: it has a self-driving car model …
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 2 with Snapdragon 835 and 5.99" display starting at ~$500 in China, alongside a special edition with full unibody ceramic design, 8GB RAM  —  As statements of intent in phone design go, it's hard to think of a stronger one than the original Mi Mix.
Alex Konrad / Forbes:
Microsoft adds guest access to Teams, which it says is now being used by 125K organizations in 25 languages  —  Microsoft's software alternative to Slack is now open for guests.  —  Six months after the general release of its workplace messaging app Teams, Microsoft will now allow customers …

Sopan Deb / New York Times:
Amid Irma, some question the value of TV reporters broadcasting in hurricanes; others say visuals are essential to persuade people to take threats seriously

Yahoo:
The FBI is investigating Sputnik News Agency for violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act; agency questioned site's former White House correspondent

Indira Lakshmanan / Poynter:
Lack of public audits on recent editorial failures by CNN and Fox News erode viewers' trust and raises questions about their processes

