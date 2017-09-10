Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 10, 2017, 1:15 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak reveals details about new iPhone features including Face ID, animated emoji, 4K at 60fps, possibility of True Tone display, revised AirPods, more  —  Here we go.  We're digging through the iOS 11 GM we received this evening to unpack what we can learn about the D22 'iPhone 8 …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Leaked iOS 11 firmware indicates Apple's new phones are called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X  —  We think we know the names of the new iPhones, thanks to the iOS firmware.  Apple's three new phones are called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (via Steven Troughton Smith).
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak shows LTE Apple Watch may use same phone number as iPhone and reveals an image of a Watch with red Digital Crown and a face showing signal meter  —  In continuing news from the Apple Watch GM firmware, we've found several strings references to how cellular plans on Apple Watch work and how users set them up.
Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
Equifax breach exposes the problems with using social security numbers as a unique identifiers in the digital age  —  ONE OF THE most shocking things about Thursday's announcement of the Equifax data breach is the sheer scale of the numbers involved.  Particularly the Social Security numbers.
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Equifax's website for checking if your data was affected by the breach produces confusing or inaccurate results  —  Several people have confirmed they have mixed or inaccurate results from the Equifax checker.  —  Something isn't right about Equifax's data breach checker.
Tony Romm / Recode:
House Energy and Commerce Committee, Financial Services Committee, and New York attorney general announce probes into Equifax breach  —  Meanwhile, New York announces its own investigation.  —  The U.S. Congress plans to probe a massive data breach at the credit-monitoring service Equifax …
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
The Equifax breach, affecting ~44% of US population, is possibly the worst leak of personal information ever and was handled poorly by the company  —  Consumer's most sensitve data is now in the open and will remain so for years to come.  —  It's a sad reality in 2017 that a data breach …
Kavita Kumar / Star Tribune:
Best Buy pulls Kaspersky security software off its shelves amid outside concerns that Kaspersky could have ties to the Russian government  —  Reports of Kremlin ties led retailer to pull the product.  —  Best Buy is pulling internet security software from a Russian company off its shelves …
Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
YouTube starts rolling out HDR video support to Android app, available on Google Pixel, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note8, LG V30, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium  —  Update (2:18 PM PT) — Since originally publishing this article, Google has also started to push out HDR YouTube support for the Google Pixel, LG V30, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
Spotify Web Player No Longer Compatible With Apple's Safari Browser  —  Spotify users on the service's Web Player have noticed that they can no longer listen to music in Apple's Safari browser, taking to Spotify's Community web page to discuss the incompatibility between Safari and Spotify's Web Player (via Mac Generation).

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
Is hotel WiFi safe?  —  Protect yourself while traveling with these simple tips.
Zoho:
Automation leads to more human interaction.  Paradox?  —  This is a guest blog post by Pierce Buckley from babelforce, a global integration platform for communications.  Pierce is a CX and Contact Center Expert …
Vantiv:
Wanna build the next Airbnb?  —  Got a killer idea and want to code the next big industry darling in tech?  Looking at what Airbnb's developers did to make their site and app so successful is a great way to get started.
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 AM ET, September 10, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Joseph Lawler / Washington Examiner:
Eric Bolling's 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, dies hours after Fox News announced it was parting ways with his father

The Daily Beast:
Theoretically, how many people could Russians reach with $100K in Facebook ads? Up to 70M in the US, if smartly targeted

Cynthia Littleton / Variety:
Jeff Bezos mandates shift in programming at Amazon Studios toward high-end drama series with global appeal, like HBO's Game of Thrones

More News

Earlier Picks

Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook is willing to spend $1B through 2018 on original video for its platform, far outpacing its previous outlays on video content
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: FBI is investigating Uber over use of defunct “Hell” program that tracked drivers working for competitors like Lyft
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor