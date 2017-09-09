Open Links In New Tab
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak reveals details about new iPhone features including Face ID, animated emoji, 4K at 60fps, possibility of True Tone display, revised AirPods, more  —  Here we go.  We're digging through the iOS 11 GM we received this evening to unpack what we can learn about the D22 'iPhone 8 …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Leaked iOS 11 firmware indicates Apple's new phones are called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X  —  We think we know the names of the new iPhones, thanks to the iOS firmware.  Apple's three new phones are called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (via Steven Troughton Smith).
Tony Romm / Recode:
House Energy and Commerce Committee, Financial Services Committee, and New York attorney general announce probes into Equifax breach  —  Meanwhile, New York announces its own investigation.  —  The U.S. Congress plans to probe a massive data breach at the credit-monitoring service Equifax …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Equifax's website for checking if your data was affected by the breach produces confusing or inaccurate results  —  Several people have confirmed they have mixed or inaccurate results from the Equifax checker.  —  Something isn't right about Equifax's data breach checker.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
The Equifax breach, affecting ~44% of US population, is possibly the worst leak of personal information ever and was handled poorly by the company
Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
Spotify Web Player No Longer Compatible With Apple's Safari Browser  —  Spotify users on the service's Web Player have noticed that they can no longer listen to music in Apple's Safari browser, taking to Spotify's Community web page to discuss the incompatibility between Safari and Spotify's Web Player (via Mac Generation).
Sumit Chakraberty / Tech in Asia:
Indian budget hotel aggregator OYO raises $250M Series D led by SoftBank Vision Fund, with Sequoia, Lightspeed, Greenoaks, and Hero Enterprise participating  —  Japanese giant SoftBank is keeping its faith in India's budget accommodation provider Oyo, despite its mounting losses and growing competition.
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Blockchain Firms Ripple, R3 File Dueling Lawsuits Over Crypto Contract Dispute  —  Distributed ledger startups Ripple and R3 have become embroiled in a new legal battle, with both startups filing lawsuits related to a contract dispute between the two firms.  —  Ripple alleged in a complaint …

Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook is willing to spend $1B through 2018 on original video for its platform, far outpacing its previous outlays on video content
