September 8, 2017, 3:55 PM
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
The Equifax breach, affecting ~44% of US population, is possibly the worst leak of personal information ever, and was handled poorly by the company  —  Consumer's most sensitve data is now in the open and will remain so for years to come.  —  It's a sad reality in 2017 …
Todd Haselton / CNBC:
Credit agency Equifax says breach affecting up to 143M US consumers found 7/29; sensitive data exposed included DOB, SSN, and 209K credit card numbers  —  Equifax Inc., which supplies credit information and other information services, said Thursday that a cybersecurity incident …
Anders Melin / Bloomberg:
Three Equifax execs including CFO sold shares worth ~$1.8M days after breach found but before public disclosure; no filings list transactions as scheduled sales
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: FBI is investigating Uber over use of defunct “Hell” program that tracked drivers working for competitors like Lyft  —  Investigators looking at whether Uber's defunct ‘Hell’ internal program was used to interfere illegally with competitors
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Facebook is willing to spend $1B through 2018 on original video for its platform, a dramatic increase on its current video deals  —  Social-media giant could spend as much as $1 billion to cultivate original shows for its platform  —  Facebook Inc. FB .65% is loosening its purse strings …
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Filecoin blockchain data storage network completes ICO by raising a record $257M including $52M presale, surpassing the $232M raised by Tezos  —  Blockchain data storage network Filecoin has officially completed its initial coin offering (ICO), raising more than $257 million over a month of activity.
James Vincent / The Verge:
Uber plans to electrify its London fleet by 2025, wants all uberX vehicles to be electric or hybrid by 2019, and adds 35p surcharge to fund car upgrades  —  The company is adding a surcharge of 35p ($0.46) to trips to help meet its green ambitions  —  Uber's UK operation has announced …
Clark Schultz / Seeking Alpha:
Latin American online travel agency Despegar.com sets $23 to $26 range for its 12.8M share US IPO, will be valued at $1.6B at the midpoint of the range  —  Despegar.com (Pending:DESP) files for an IPO in the U.S.  —  The Latin American online travel agency plans to sell 12.8M shares in a range of $23 to $26 per share.

Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Snap partners with four college papers for Campus Publisher Story section in Discover tab, will split revenue, and says it'll add 24 more over next three months

Stephen Battaglio / Los Angeles Times:
Fox Business anchor Charles Payne is returning to air after the end of internal sexual harassment review; Fox News host Eric Bolling remains suspended for now

Lucinda Southern / Digiday:
The Economist is increasingly using Asian chat app Line, which can drive as much traffic as Facebook, by posting a diverse range of stories to its ~1M followers

Robert Hof / SiliconANGLE:
Cloudera acquires machine learning research company Fast Forward Labs, beats Q2 expectations as it reports $89.8M revenue

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Experts say Facebook's reticence to reveal information about advertisers, as other media forums must, threatens the democratic process
