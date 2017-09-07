Open Links In New Tab
September 7, 2017, 9:25 AM
Top News

Alex Stamos / Facebook:
Facebook says most of ~3K Russia-linked ads during US Presidential campaign referenced divisive social issues, not the election, and that ~25% were geo-targeted  —  There have been a lot of questions since the 2016 US election about Russian interference in the electoral process.
Washington Post:
Facebook says it sold ~$100K of ads on politically divisive topics to Russia-linked accounts from 6/15-5/17; sources say FB told Congress ads targeted US voters  —  Representatives of Facebook told congressional investigators Wednesday that it has discovered it sold ads during …
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Amazon seeks proposals from cities to build a second HQ in N. America, a “full equal” to Seattle HQ, and says it'll invest $5B+ and grow it to 50,000 employees  —  BREAKING NEWS: Amazon plans to build a second headquarters in a North American city to be determined …
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Instagram says it's testing a feature for users to share their Story directly to Facebook  —  Facebook really wants people to view Stories on its main app, so much so that the social network is now turning to Instagram to see if its teen-friendly app can get the feature to finally stick.
Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
Federal judge dismisses libel suit against Techdirt from Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims he invented email, due to difficulty in defining email  —  Judge: Techdirt articles were opinionated and hyperbolic, but not libel.  —  A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a libel lawsuit filed earlier …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple secures deal for songs from Warner Music Group, plans to pay labels smaller percentage than it did under first streaming deal  —  IPhone maker plans to pay record labels smaller percentage  —  Paid streaming service has revived music industry; sales up
Michal Lev-Ram / Fortune:
John Deere announces it has agreed to buy Silicon Valley startup Blue River, which develops agriculture tech that relies on machine learning, for $305M  —  John Deere has long been known for its iconic green tractors, combines, balers, and other farming equipment.
Jason Schwartz / Politico:
Facebook is undermining its fact checking efforts by withholding data from its media partners, citing user privacy, such as which false stories are most popular  —  A once-touted plan to fact-check stories is being hindered by the company's refusal to share information.
Mark Wilson / Co.Design:
Researchers find all popular voice assistants, like Siri or Alexa, can be controlled via verbal commands emitted on ultrasonic frequencies using ~$3 hardware  —  Hackers can take control of the world's most popular voice assistants by whispering to them in frequencies humans can't hear.
Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone 8's Samsung-made OLED display costs $120-$130 per unit, over double the current LCD's $45-$55 per unit cost  —  The upcoming launch of the “iPhone 8” will reportedly see Apple in a precarious position in terms of parts, as the only company currently capable …
 

From Mediagazer

Donie O'Sullivan / CNN:
Facebook videos and “live” streams described as showing Hurricane Irma's effects gain millions of views despite showing storms from 2016

Nellie Andreeva / Deadline:
Roma Khanna, formerly of MGM Television and NBCUniversal, is named CEO of Sean Combs' Revolt TV, which is backed by Comcast

Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
BBC begins experimenting with interactive radio plays designed for Amazon's Alexa devices and Google Home, letting listeners choose how the story unfolds

More News

Shannon Liao / The Verge:
Twitter begins rolling out its Night Mode feature on Twitter.com, following iOS and Android apps

Earlier Picks

Tony Romm / Recode:
House passes bipartisan SELF-DRIVE Act, which is now heading to Senate and would let companies test as many as 100,000 new self-driving cars on US roads
Chris Welch / The Verge:
T-Mobile's unlimited data family plans with two or more lines now include free Netflix, following AT&T bundling free HBO with its Unlimited Plus plan
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft to hold Surface keynote during its annual Future Decoded event next month; sources say it's expected to unveil at least one new Surface device
David Meyer / Fortune:
Facebook says ad reach estimates from Adverts Manager are based on how many could see the ad, not an area's population, explaining discrepancy with census data
