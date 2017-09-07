|Alex Stamos / Facebook:
|Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
|Washington Post:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Benny Evangelista / San Francisco Chronicle:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Robin Emmott / Reuters:
|Chaos Computer Club:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:35 PM ET, September 7, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Byron Tau / Wall Street Journal:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Kirsten Korosec / The Verge:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Bloomberg:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Michal Lev-Ram / Fortune:
|Timothy B. Lee / Ars Technica:
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|David Meyer / Fortune: