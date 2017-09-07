|Alex Stamos / Facebook:
|Washington Post:
|Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Benny Evangelista / San Francisco Chronicle:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
|Chaos Computer Club:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Robin Emmott / Reuters:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:05 PM ET, September 7, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Byron Tau / Wall Street Journal:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Kirsten Korosec / The Verge:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Bloomberg:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Michal Lev-Ram / Fortune:
|Timothy B. Lee / Ars Technica:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|David Meyer / Fortune: