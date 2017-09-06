|Hollywood Reporter:
|Washington Post:
|STAT:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|David Meyer / Fortune:
|Mark Wilson / Co.Design:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
|Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Stephanie Bodoni / Bloomberg:
|Liana B. Baker / Reuters:
|Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
|Uber Engineering Blog:
|Sewell Chan / New York Times:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:15 PM ET, September 6, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Tas Bindi / ZDNet:
|Alison Griswold / Quartz:
|Sara Fischer / Axios:
|Tom Simonite / Wired:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Mohit Kumar / The Hacker News:
|Matt Burgess / WIRED UK:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Cory Doctorow / Locus Online Perspectives:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Diane Bartz / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget: