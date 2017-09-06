|Washington Post:
|David Meyer / Fortune:
|STAT:
|Hollywood Reporter:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Mark Wilson / Co.Design:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Liana B. Baker / Reuters:
|Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
|Stephanie Bodoni / Bloomberg:
|Uber Engineering Blog:
|Sewell Chan / New York Times:
|Sara Fischer / Axios:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:30 PM ET, September 6, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Tas Bindi / ZDNet:
|Alison Griswold / Quartz:
|Tom Simonite / Wired:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Mohit Kumar / The Hacker News:
|Matt Burgess / WIRED UK:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Ryan Knutson / Wall Street Journal:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Diane Bartz / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget: