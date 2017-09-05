Open Links In New Tab
September 5, 2017, 4:30 PM
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Many tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, IBM, and Google, express disappointment in Trump's decision to end DACA immigration program  —  The tech industry and the Trump administration are clashing again, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions this morning announced plans to end …
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 review: terrific build, great dual camera and display, puts S Pen to good use, but not huge upgrade from S8+ and is very expensive  —  Last year's Galaxy Note 7 was a big step forward for the Note line, pairing an impeccably built body with an updated S Pen and excellent performance.
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Note8 review: great smartphone packed with features, but it's definitely too expensive, secondary telephoto camera disappoints, fingerprint scanning is subpar  —  A little under a year ago, I'd have said that there might not be a Galaxy Note8 at all.  Of course, I'd have been wrong.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Xiaomi partners with Google to launch mid-range $234 Mi A1 handset as part of Android One initiative in 40 markets, starting in India  —  Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has launched its first Android One device in partnership with Google.  —  The Mi A1 is the latest in a line of Android …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube updates iOS app, letting users with 100+ subscribers live stream what's on their iPhone's screen, following Android version  —  YouTube today is rolling out several features to make itself more appealing to live streamers, including video game streamers, as the battle with rivals …
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
WhatsApp to eventually charge businesses for some features in new chat tools it's testing, says COO Matt Idema; users must opt-in to be contacted by a business  —  Two new business tools reflect a different approach to monetization than other Facebook products
Diane Bartz / Reuters:
Lenovo pays $3.5M to settle with FTC and 31 states over claims it preloaded laptop software that compromised user security between 2014 and 2015  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lenovo Inc, a major laptop maker, has agreed to pay $3.5 million and make changes in how it sells laptops in order …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Interview with Reid Hoffman, a vocal Trump opponent and Hillary Clinton supporter, on his recent political activism, including giving millions to candidates  —  Inside the tech mogul's 2017 political playbook for funding candidates, causes and companies.  —  It began with a simple card trick.
John Lanchester / London Review of Books:
An in-depth critique of Facebook and how its quest for growth and monetization shapes and distorts company's stated mission of simply connecting people  —  At the end of June, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had hit a new level: two billion monthly active users.
 

September 5, 2017

From Mediagazer

tronc, inc.:
Tronc acquires outstanding interests of Daily News LP, owner of New York Daily News and NYDailyNews.com

Seth Gecko / New Carlisle News:
Ohio photographer Andy Grimm of the New Carlisle News was shot by a cop at a traffic stop who may have mistaken Grimm's camera and tripod for a weapon

New York Times:
Sources describe fallout for the new CNN Investigates unit after retracting a Scaramucci story and firing three journalists: scope narrowed, KFILE team moved

Tim Ingham / Music Business Worldwide:
Apple says it is ending its ten-year-old annual Apple Music Festival in the UK and will likely concentrate on one-off events and original content efforts
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
China bans companies from raising money through ICOs, asks local regulators to inspect 60 major ICO platforms
