Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 5, 2017, 1:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Many tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, IBM, and Google, express disappointment in Trump's decision to end DACA immigration program  —  The tech industry and the Trump administration are clashing again, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions this morning announced plans to end …
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
WhatsApp to eventually charge businesses for some features in new chat tools it's testing, says COO Matt Idema; users must opt-in to be contacted by a business  —  Two new business tools reflect a different approach to monetization than other Facebook products
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube updates iOS app, letting users with 100+ subscribers live stream what's on their iPhone's screen, following Android version  —  YouTube today is rolling out several features to make itself more appealing to live streamers, including video game streamers, as the battle with rivals …
John Lanchester / London Review of Books:
An in-depth critique of Facebook and how its quest for growth and monetization shapes and distorts company's stated mission of simply connecting people  —  At the end of June, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had hit a new level: two billion monthly active users.
Ben Court / Men's Health:
Inside Apple's exercise lab, where the company says it has collected fitness data from over 10,000 participants to optimize Watch's fitness-focused algorithms  —  he Tesla jam out front, the bike commuters riding one-handed while clutching MacBooks, the Apple Watches on everyone's wrists …
Jonathan Keane / Tech.eu:
Digital identity management firm ForgeRock raises $88M Series D led by Accel  —  Digital identity management firm ForgeRock has raised $88 million in a Series D round led by Accel with participation from KKR.  —  First founded in Norway and now based in San Francisco …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:25 PM ET, September 5, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

tronc, inc.:
Tronc acquires outstanding interests of Daily News LP, owner of New York Daily News and NYDailyNews.com

Annie Karni / Politico:
In his first post-White House gig, Sean Spicer signs with Worldwide Speakers Group; he will speak at a conference in NYC on September 11

Matthew Nussbaum / Politico:
EPA accuses AP reporter of “incredibly misleading story” that said staff were not present at Houston's flooded toxic waste sites yet confirms story's key points

More News

Tim Ingham / Music Business Worldwide:
Apple says it is ending its ten-year-old annual Apple Music Festival in the UK and will likely concentrate on one-off events and original content efforts

Earlier Picks

Manish Singh / NDTV Gadgets 360:
Facebook bid $600M for online streaming rights of a popular cricket tournament in India for 5 years but was outbid by Star India
Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Popular YouTube ripping site, YouTube-MP3, settles with RIAA and will shut down indefinitely
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
China bans companies from raising money through ICOs, asks local regulators to inspect 60 major ICO platforms
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor