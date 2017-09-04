|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Ben Arnold / NPD Group:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Rob Price / Business Insider:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Don Clark / New York Times:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Rani Molla / Recode:
|Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
|Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:55 AM ET, September 4, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Amanda Lee / South China Morning Post:
|Brian Crecente / Rolling Stone:
|Stephanie Strom / New York Times:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo: