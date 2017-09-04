Open Links In New Tab
September 4, 2017, 4:25 AM
Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
Huawei announces Kirin 970 smartphone chipset bound for the upcoming Mate 10, with a dedicated neural processing unit  —  Huawei's Kirin 970 smartphone chipset features mobile artificial intelligence with a dedicated neural processing unit, an 8-core CPU, and a 12-core GPU, along with 5.5 million transistors.
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
China bans companies from raising money through ICOs, asks local regulators to inspect 60 major ICO platforms  —  - Chinese regulators are about to start a campaign related to the country's initial coin offerings (ICO), according to a Caixin report  — In a document, authorities …
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
SEC: Roku files for up to $100M IPO; Roku had $399M revenue in fiscal 2016, up 25% from 2015  —  Streaming device company Roku filed for a public offering on Friday, looking to raise up to $100 million.  —  Roku has benefited from the explosive popularity of over-the-top TV platforms like Netflix …
Matt Miesnieks / Super Ventures Blog:
Google's ARCore SDK is just a simplified version of Tango SDK, which, in many ways, puts it on par with Apple's ARKit  —  In some ways, but not others  —  A couple of days ago, Google announced ARCore, its competitor to Apple's ARKit.  Obviously this is great news for the AR industry …
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Qualcomm announces C-V2X chipset focused on handling vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, and vehicle-to-pedestrian communications  —  Qualcomm's 9150 C-V2X chipset and reference design should bring automakers one step closer to deploying the communications systems needed for fully autonomous vehicles.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Access to stolen contact info of Instagram users sold for $10 per search via a now-offline site; Instagram now says non-verified users may have been impacted  —  Selena Gomez was first.  Who's next?  —  A bug that exposed users' contact information affected a far greater number of accounts than Instagram originally said.
Brian Crecente / Rolling Stone:
Jury awards iLife Technologies $10M in damages after finding that Nintendo's Wii infringed on iLife's motion-sensing accelerometer patents; Nintendo will appeal  —  Nintendo says it will fight verdict  —  A jury in Dallas, Texas today awarded $10 million to iLife after finding that Nintendo …
 

Matthew Nussbaum / Politico:
EPA accuses AP reporter of “incredibly misleading story” that said staff were not present at Houston's flooded toxic waste sites yet confirms story's key points

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
Q&A with Hillary Frey, the head of strategy for HuffPost who conceived of and is overseeing the company's Listen to America tour

Jack Shafer / Politico:
The history of The New York Times' op-ed page shows it was created to make readers think: going too far is better than not going far enough

Amanda Lee / South China Morning Post:
At a KFC outlet in Hangzhou, China, Alipay launches “Smile to Pay”, the first commercial system to use facial recognition to identify payers

New York Times:
Sources: little has been done at local, state, federal levels to conduct digital forensic probes of election systems targeted by Russian hackers in 21+ states
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will begin rollout to mainstream users worldwide starting October 17
