September 4, 2017, 9:20 PM
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
China bans companies from raising money through ICOs, asks local regulators to inspect 60 major ICO platforms  —  - Chinese regulators are about to start a campaign related to the country's initial coin offerings (ICO), according to a Caixin report  — In a document, authorities …
Rob Price / Business Insider:
Paris Hilton backs ICO of Lydian, an AI marketing service run by Gravity4, joining other celebrities getting in on the cryptocurrency hype  —  Paris Hilton is getting in on the ICO hype.  —  Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, are the hottest new fundraising tool in tech right now.
Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Popular YouTube ripping site, YouTube-MP3, settles with RIAA and will shut down indefinitely  —  YouTube-MP3, the world's leading YouTube ripping site, has agreed to shut down indefinitely and hand over its domain to the RIAA.  A private settlement agreement, including an undisclosed payment …
Violet Blue / Engadget:
Tests show phrases like “I am a gay black woman” deemed “toxic” by Google Jigsaw's Perspective AI tool that's used by some publishers to filter abusive comments  —  A recent, sprawling Wired feature outlined the results of its analysis on toxicity in online commenters across the United States.
ACM Queue:
Most of Bitcoin's components had been described in the 80s and 90s; Satoshi Nakamoto's true genius was in assembling them to work in the real world  —  The concept of cryptocurrencies is built from forgotten ideas in research literature.  —  Arvind Narayanan and Jeremy Clark
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:20 PM ET, September 4, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Matthew Nussbaum / Politico:
EPA accuses AP reporter of “incredibly misleading story” that said staff were not present at Houston's flooded toxic waste sites yet confirms story's key points

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Journalists should report on beliefs, scope, and scale of antifa and challenge politically motivated efforts to create false equivalency with white supremacists

tronc, inc.:
Tronc acquires outstanding interests of Daily News LP, owner of New York Daily News and NYDailyNews.com

Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
Huawei announces Kirin 970 smartphone chipset bound for the upcoming Mate 10, with a dedicated neural processing unit
