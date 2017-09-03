|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
|Ben Arnold / NPD Group:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Amanda Lee / South China Morning Post:
|Brian Crecente / Rolling Stone:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Rani Molla / Recode:
|Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo:
|Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:45 PM ET, September 3, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Stephanie Strom / New York Times:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|John Shinal / CNBC:
|Reuters:
|Financial Times:
|Tony Romm / Recode: