September 1, 2017, 1:20 AM
Tony Romm / Recode:
Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program  —  The letter is organized by Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us, a day before Trump is expected to announce a policy change.  —  The chief executives of Apple, Amazon …
Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
Reporter recounts being pressured by Google and her bosses to take down a Forbes piece in 2011 criticizing Google's monopolistic practices with Plus and search  —  The story in the New York Times this week was unsettling: The New America Foundation, a major think tank, was getting rid …
Jim Dalrymple / The Loop:
Apple announces event on September 12 at 10am PT in Steve Jobs Theater at its new Apple Park campus, where new iPhones are expected  —  Apple on Thursday announced an event which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater located at the company's new Apple Park campus.  The event will take place on September 12 at 10:00 am.
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Hands-on with €399 Moto X4, which has 5.2" 1080p display, 12MP and 8MP dual cameras, IP68, Snapdragon 630, 3000mAh battery; ships Sept. in Europe, fall in US  —  The latest Moto X hits Europe in September, US later this fall  —  After a short hiatus, Motorola is bringing …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Lenovo debuts $1,330+ Yoga 920 with 4K display, $649 Yoga 720, $1K+ Miix 520 detachable, $349 Lenovo Explore AR headset, $80 pack that adds Alexa to its tablets  —  At its IFA 2017 event today, Lenovo took the wraps off three refreshed laptops, its new Windows Mixed Reality headset …
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Microsoft brings its Mixer Create app to iOS and Android, letting users stream and broadcast games, pair with PC or Xbox, more  —  Mixer, the game streaming service that Microsoft acquired last year, unveiled mobile apps for iOS and Android that let players stream on the go and share experiences in their favorite mobile games.
Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
Spotify's head of original video and podcasting, Tom Calderone, is leaving as firm rethinks its video strategy, tying it more closely to music  —  Streaming company says videos will focus around music  —  Spotify Ltd. is parting ways with Tom Calderone, the head of original video and podcasts …
Natt Garun / The Verge:
Instagram rolls out Stories to desktop and mobile web starting today, with ability to upload from mobile web coming in next few months  —  Mobile web upload is coming soon  —  Instagram is adding the ability for you to view Stories on desktop and mobile web so you can see the ephemeral posts on larger screens.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple breaks its silence on net neutrality, urging the FCC not to roll back ban against fast lanes  —  It's the company's first comments in the 2017 debate.  —  Apple is breaking its silence on net neutrality, urging the Trump administration to preserve strong rules that prevent the likes of AT&T …
Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
Profile of Bhavin Turakhia, who made millions selling an adtech firm and is now investing $45M of his own money to build Slack rival Flock, which has 25K users  —  Bhavin Turakhia pitching Flock as a cheaper messaging platform  —  Entrepreneur has 140 pairs of sweatpants and T-shirts

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
Glenn Beck announces layoffs for 20% of staff at TheBlaze and Mercury Radio Arts; source estimates number at about 50

Colin Moynihan / New York Times:
Local union president says Village Voice will lay off 13 of 17 union workers when print edition ends the third week of September

Jazmine Hughes / New York Times:
Profile of Elaine Welteroth, EIC of Teen Vogue, which is monetizing its progressiveness with a coming TV integration, a reader convention, a line of merchandise

Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
After documenting botnet attack on ProPublica, DFR Lab faced its own attack from bots and impersonators, who use follows, likes, retweets to intimidate users

Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Sony launches $700 Xperia XZ1 and $600 XZ1 Compact smartphones with Snapdragon 835, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a camera with 3D-scanning and 960fps slow motion video
Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
Garmin launches $299 Vivoactive 3 smartwatch with Garmin Pay and new sport profiles alongside $199 Vivosport and Vivomove HR activity trackers
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Logitech unveils Craft keyboard for Mac and Windows with a customizable creative input dial, available in October for $199.99
