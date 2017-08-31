Open Links In New Tab
August 31, 2017, 11:50 AM
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
In first appearance before Uber staff, Khosrowshahi says timeline for Uber IPO is 18-36 months, and he wants to bring in a chairman to be his partner on board  —  In first appearance before ride-hailing firm's employees, Dara Khosrowshahi says timeline for IPO between 18 to 36 months
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Dara Khosrowshahi's email to Expedia employees expresses optimism about his new role as Uber CEO but acknowledges that he's scared
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
LG launches flagship V30 phone with a 6-inch QHD OLED display, Snapdragon 835, 16MP and 13MP dual rear cameras, and voice, face, or fingerprint unlock  —  During its IFA 2017 event today, LG unveiled the LG V30.  This is the phone LG hopes will take on Samsung's Galaxy Note8 and Apple's iPhone 8.
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Hands-on with LG V30: the phone the G6 should have been, feels polished and focused with snappy performance, clean design, and is great for video shooting  —  Despite all its resources and technical know-how, LG has always felt like an also-ran in a race dominated by Apple and Samsung.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Nest unveils Thermostat E with a new design, a simpler interface, lower $169 price, and almost all the same features, shipping tomorrow  —  Nest is debuting a new version of its thermostat today, the first truly different model since the product was introduced in 2011.
Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
Garmin launches $299 Vivoactive 3 smartwatch with Garmin Pay and new sport profiles, and the $199 Vivosport and $199 Vivomove HR activity trackers  —  Another $300 smartwatch that wants to be the best high-end fitness device.  —  Ahead of this year's IFA conference, Garmin announced new additions to its Vivo family of wearables.
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Logitech unveils Craft keyboard with a customizable creative input dial, for Mac and Windows, available in October for $199.99  —  Logitech's MX Master mouse has long been considered one of the best options out there for creative and professional users.  And now the company is finally making …
Todd Spangler / Variety:
Instagram says some high-profile accounts have been breached, exposing phone numbers and email addresses via a bug in the API, now fixed  —  Instagram said at least one hacker was able to steal personal information from high-profile user accounts, blaming the breach on a bug in its system that has now been fixed.
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Sony launches $700 Xperia XZ1 and $600 XZ1 Compact smartphones with Snapdragon 835, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a camera with 3D-scanning and super slo-motion video  —  Snapdragon 835 and a new camera arrive for Sony's mainstream phones  —  Sony is today announcing the new Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact smartphones …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Profile of Aaron Cashatt, who used a known bug discovered by researchers in 2012 and $50 in hardware to compromise hotel room locks and commit 75+ robberies  —  ON A WARM Phoenix night five years ago, Aaron Cashatt walked down the red-carpeted hall of the second floor of a Marriott hotel …

Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Andy Rubin apologizes for email, misconfigured as a group message, sent to Essential customers requesting personal info, like DOB, to which ~70 replied

Earlier Picks

Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Sources: 17 automotive engineers left Apple for self-driving car startup Zoox after Apple pared back its autonomous car ambitions
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
FDA recalls around 465,000 St. Jude Medical pacemaker models in US, many implanted in patients, for firmware patching of vulnerabilities; OTA fix not an option
Kenneth P. Vogel / New York Times:
Concerns raised after New America Foundation, a think tank funded by Google, fired Barry Lynn, a senior fellow who praised EU's antitrust fine against Google
Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Amazon and Microsoft partner to let Alexa summon Cortana, and vice versa, by year's end
