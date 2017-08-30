Open Links In New Tab
August 30, 2017, 10:35 AM
Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Amazon and Microsoft partner to let Alexa summon Cortana, and vice versa, by year's end  —  In an unusual partnership, Amazon and Microsoft are working together to extend the abilities of their voice-controlled digital assistants.  —  SEATTLE — The crowded pack of voice-controlled digital assistants …
Ben Fox Rubin / CNET:
Interview with Alexa executives on the digital assistant's personality, history, and smart home capabilities  —  A Cornell University study from May called “Alexa is my new BFF” proves the point.  Researchers analyzed 587 customer reviews of the Amazon Echo smart speaker, powered by the Alexa voice assistant.
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Amazon now lets Echo play music across multiple rooms, debuts API to let Alexa control music on third-party connected speakers
Dan Primack / Axios:
Dara Khosrowshahi is officially Uber CEO, according to an email from company's board to employees; Travis Kalanick says he “couldn't be happier”  —  Uber's board of directors this evening sent an email to company employees, saying that it voted unanimously to name current Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as its next CEO.
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail Uber CEO process: Immelt withdrew early, Whitman overplayed her hand by negotiating for more control, then board went decisively to Khosrowshahi  —  SAN FRANCISCO — By last Friday afternoon, most of Uber's eight directors had gathered in San Francisco for a board meeting.
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: next high-end iPhone model to have a software bar with new gesture controls to replace home button, an iPad-like app dock, redesigned multitasking  —  Premium device is said to come with new gesture controls to replace home button, taller screen with rounded corners.
Kenneth P. Vogel / New York Times:
Concerns raised after New America Foundation, a think tank funded by Google, fired Barry Lynn, a scholar who praised EU's antitrust fine against Google  —  WASHINGTON — In the hours after European antitrust regulators levied a record $2.7 billion fine against Google in late June …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: DoJ opens preliminary probe into whether Uber executives breached Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; Uber says it's working with DoJ on the probe  —  Justice Department opens preliminary probe into whether managers at ride-sharing firm breached Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Acer launches fanless Switch 7 hybrid tablet with discrete Nvidia graphics and Intel's 8th-generation Core i7 processor, available in December for $1,699  —  Acer's Switch 5 tablet wasn't something to write home about.  The kickstand was clever, but what else was there to lure you away from, say, a Surface Pro?
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple, continuing its fight with media partners, will likely only succeed with TV when it brings its original shows to market  —  4K movies?  Sure.  But that's not where Apple wanted to be in 2017.  —  Here's a head fake of a story: Apple and Hollywood studios are wrangling over pricing for …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Researcher uncovers open server with 711M email addresses and other credentials, including passwords and email server info, used by a spambot to send malware  —  The spambot has collected millions of email credentials and server login information in order to send spam through “legitimate” servers, defeating many spam filters.

Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Preview of six AR apps coming to iOS 11 using ARKit, from GIPHY, Walking Dead, Ikea, Food Network, and more, and thoughts on AR controls and other conventions

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube gets a redesign, including easier access to navigation tabs, new Library and Account tabs, variable speed playback on mobile, and a new logo
Paige Thelen / Instagram:
Instagram adds ability to post landscape or portrait photos to albums
