August 30, 2017, 8:40 AM
Dan Primack / Axios:
Dara Khosrowshahi is officially Uber CEO, according to an email from company's board to employees; Travis Kalanick says he “couldn't be happier”  —  Uber's board of directors this evening sent an email to company employees, saying that it voted unanimously to name current Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as its next CEO.
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail Uber CEO process: Immelt withdrew early, Whitman overplayed her hand by negotiating for more control, then board went decisively to Khosrowshahi  —  SAN FRANCISCO — By last Friday afternoon, most of Uber's eight directors had gathered in San Francisco for a board meeting.
Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Amazon and Microsoft partner to integrate Alexa and Cortana, allowing people to summon Cortana using Alexa, and vice versa, by the end of the year  —  In an unusual partnership, Amazon and Microsoft are working together to extend the abilities of their voice-controlled digital assistants.
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Amazon now lets Echo play music across multiple rooms, debuts API to let Alexa control music on third-party connected speakers
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: next high-end model of iPhone to have a software bar with new gesture controls to replace home button, an iPad-like dock, and redesigned multitasking  —  Premium device is said to come with new gesture controls to replace home button, taller screen with rounded corners.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: DoJ opens preliminary probe into whether Uber executives breached Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; Uber says it's working with DoJ on the probe  —  Justice Department opens preliminary probe into whether managers at ride-sharing firm breached Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple, continuing its fight with media partners, will likely only succeed with TV when it brings its original shows to market  —  4K movies?  Sure.  But that's not where Apple wanted to be in 2017.  —  Here's a head fake of a story: Apple and Hollywood studios are wrangling over pricing for …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Researcher uncovers open server with 711M email addresses and other credentials, including passwords and email server info, used by a spambot to send malware  —  The spambot has collected millions of email credentials and server login information in order to send spam through “legitimate” servers, defeating many spam filters.
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Preview of six AR apps coming to iOS 11 using ARKit, from GIPHY, Walking Dead, Ikea, Food Network, and more, and thoughts on AR controls and other conventions  —  Over the past few weeks I've been steeping myself in the developer and investor community that is quickly sprouting up around ARKit.
Lisa Baertlein / Reuters:
Analysis of 100+ products at Whole Foods in Princeton, NJ shows avg. price has dropped just ~1% since merger, with 78% of item prices unchanged from last week  —  LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Whole Foods shoppers may be premature in cheering Amazon.com's steep price cuts on staples like bananas …

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube gets a redesign, including easier access to navigation tabs, new Library and Account tabs, variable speed playback on mobile, and a new logo
Paige Thelen / Instagram:
Instagram adds ability to post landscape or portrait photos to albums

Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Google debuts preview of ARCore, a platform for Android devs to make AR apps, following Apple's ARKit, to first target Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S8 phones
Tina Moore / New York Post:
NYPD scrapping 36K Nokia-made Windows phones given to staff in last two years as part of $160M program, will replace with iPhones by end of year
