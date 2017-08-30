Open Links In New Tab
August 30, 2017, 5:15 PM
Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Amazon and Microsoft partner to let Alexa summon Cortana, and vice versa, by year's end  —  In an unusual partnership, Amazon and Microsoft are working together to extend the abilities of their voice-controlled digital assistants.  —  SEATTLE — The crowded pack of voice-controlled digital assistants …
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Amazon now lets Echo play music across multiple rooms, debuts API to let Alexa control music on third-party connected speakers
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: next high-end iPhone model to have a software bar with new gesture controls to replace home button, an iPad-like app dock, redesigned multitasking  —  Premium device is said to come with new gesture controls to replace home button, taller screen with rounded corners.
Kenneth P. Vogel / New York Times:
Concerns raised after New America Foundation, a think tank funded by Google, fired Barry Lynn, a scholar who praised EU's antitrust fine against Google  —  WASHINGTON — In the hours after European antitrust regulators levied a record $2.7 billion fine against Google in late June …
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
In first appearance before Uber staff, Khosrowshahi says timeline for Uber IPO is 18-36 months, and he wants to bring in a chairman to be his partner on board  —  In first appearance before ride-hailing firm's employees, Dara Khosrowshahi says timeline for IPO between 18 to 36 months
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources detail Uber CEO process: Immelt withdrew early, Whitman overplayed her hand by negotiating for more control, then board went decisively to Khosrowshahi
Dan Primack / Axios:
Dara Khosrowshahi is officially Uber CEO, according to an email from company's board to employees; Travis Kalanick says he “couldn't be happier”
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Sources: 17 automotive engineers left Apple for self-driving car startup Zoox after Apple pared back its autonomous car ambitions  —  Startup grabs specialists in areas like braking, suspension  —  Apple working on self-driving systems rather than its own car
Greg Sterling / Search Engine Land:
Google Assistant coming to new speakers from Anker, Mobvoi, and Panasonic, will be integrated with LG home appliances  —  Earlier today, at German consumer electronics and appliances show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) in Berlin, Google announced that the Google Assistant will be coming to new smart speakers and home appliances.
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
FDA recalls around 465,000 St. Jude Medical pacemaker models in US, many implanted in patients, for firmware patching of vulnerabilities; OTA fix not an option  —  Heart patients will have to visit their doctors to have their pacemakers patched for the “voluntary” recall — but there are risks.
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Hands-on with Samsung's Gear Sport, which is rated waterproof to 50M, has a rotatable bezel and a slim, ergonomic design, but lacks cellular connectivity  —  There's a new smartwatch in Samsung's portfolio and its purpose is stated by its name: the Gear Sport.
Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
Samsung debuts $199 Gear Fit2 Pro fitness tracker with built-in GPS and Gear Sport smartwatch with round 1.2" AMOLED screen and Tizen UI, pricing TBD  —  Samsung held a press conference in Berlin today ahead of the official opening of IFA 2017, and unveiled its two new wearables that we've …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Acer launches fanless Switch 7 hybrid tablet with discrete Nvidia graphics and Intel's 8th-generation Core i7 processor, available in December for $1,699  —  Acer's Switch 5 tablet wasn't something to write home about.  The kickstand was clever, but what else was there to lure you away from, say, a Surface Pro?
The Guardian:
Over 21M comments have been submitted to FCC on its proposed neutrality roll-back as it closes submissions, although many are duplicates or created by spambots  —  The FCC has received nearly 22m comments on “Restoring Internet Freedom” with just hours left before the window for public feedback closes on Wednesday

Alex Heath / Business Insider:
WhatsApp pilots verifying businesses, indicated by adding green check mark, and code analysis shows work on standalone app for companies to chat with customers
