|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Julie Bort / Business Insider:
|Anders Melin / Bloomberg:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Daniel Rubino / Windows Central:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Britta O'Boyle / Pocket-lint:
|Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
|Nikhil Sonnad / Quartz:
|Dave Zatz / Zatz Not Funny!:
|Chuq Von Rospach:
|Simon Sharwood / The Register:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:10 PM ET, August 28, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Eric Berger / Ars Technica:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch: