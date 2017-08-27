Open Links In New Tab
August 27, 2017, 9:15 PM
Top News

Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Uber board voted for Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to be the new CEO  —  Sources close to one leading candidate, Meg Whitman, said she has not been informed as yet about a choice.  —  The board of Uber has apparently voted on some decision related to the next Uber CEO.
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Twitter CMO Leslie Berland is also taking over human resources as the new ‘Head of People’  —  Plus, Twitter hired another HR exec from American Express, where Berland used to work.  —  Twitter has found someone to take over its top human resources role that's been empty for almost six months …
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Chrome team is experimenting with an option to permanently mute sound on specific websites  —  A lot of awful things can happen on the internet, but few are as terrible as landing on a website that automatically plays videos with sound.  Thankfully, this is something Google is addressing in a future update to Chrome.
 

August 27, 2017

From Mediagazer

Kristen Hare / Poynter:
Inside Houston's Space City Weather, a side project by Eric Berger, Ars Technica's senior space editor, covering flooding with a neighbor's voice

Cristiano Lima / Politico:
Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka says he will return to Breitbart, where he was once national security editor, in an undefined role

Nick Stockton / Wired:
The urgency of the news cycle since the election has created a new type of anxiety: news FOMO

More News

Recode:
Facebook hires Liz Spayd, former New York Times public editor, as a consultant to help with its “transparency” efforts

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain interface startup, has raised $27M, SEC filing shows
