|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
|James Redmayne / Reuters:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Ira Boudway / Bloomberg:
|Joseph Marks / Defense One:
|New York Times:
|Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
|Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:05 AM ET, August 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Oren Hod / Facebook:
|Recode:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|New York Times: