August 25, 2017, 10:50 AM
New York Times:
South Korean court finds Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and perjury; Lee sentenced to five years in jail, will appeal  —  SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean court on Friday convicted Lee Jae-yong, the heir to the Samsung business empire, of bribery and embezzlement …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple plans to introduce a 4K-capable Apple TV and updated TV app that can highlight live TV, alongside new iPhone and Apple Watch models, in September  —  Company plans to announce new Apple TV model in September  —  New model will play 4K HDR content from movie studios, apps
New York Times:
Apple, citing US sanctions, starts removing apps from Iranian developers in the App Store; Google allows Iranian developers to publish free apps to Play Store  —  TEHRAN — Officially, Apple has no presence in Iran.  Because of American sanctions against the country, the company's iPhones …
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
FBI files charges against Yu Pingan, a Chinese malware broker, alleging he provided hackers with malware used in OPM data breach  —  The malware has been linked to both the data breach of the US Office of Personnel Management as well as the Anthem breach.  —  The FBI has filed charges …
Brian X. Chen / New York Times:
Sources: Apple to price premium iPhone at around $999, will include thinner bezels, facial recognition-based unlocking, and wireless charging  —  Dear iPhone: It's hard to believe we're still together after 10 years, which is eons in the tech industry.  —  What's the glue that keeps us together?
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Apple details plans to build two data centers in Iowa, costing $1.375B and creating 50 jobs, will receive tax credits and invest $100M in fund for nearby Waukee  —  (Reuters) - Apple Inc will build a $1.375 billion data center in Waukee near Des Moines, Apple and Iowa officials said on Thursday …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources detail turmoil within Tesla's engineering ranks after Musk's fully autonomous Autopilot announcement last year, with some believing it to be unsafe  —  The Holy Grail.  The car drives itself from  —  departure to destination.  The human is  —  out of the loop.  The car is as good or better
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Blend, which makes tools used by banks to evaluate mortgages, raises $100M Series D led by Greylock  —  San Francisco-based Blend is simplifying the process of mortgage applications for both borrowers and lenders, but is looking to expand into other lending products.
Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
Amazon says Whole Foods acquisition will close 8/28 with plans to lower some food prices, Prime members to get benefits, Lockers available in some stores  —  Amazon said on Thursday that its acquisition of Whole Foods will close on Monday.  —  As the two companies work to integrate their business …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources: US government lacks key regulators examining autonomous vehicles, as Trump's advisory board, comprised of key industry execs, has been inactive  —  The apparent end of an industry task force is one of many headaches facing tech and automakers in D.C.
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:50 AM ET, August 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Lizzie Plaugic / The Verge:
The popular photo blog Humans of New York is becoming a 30-minute TV show on Facebook

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
A review of IBT Australia's website finds that it is produced by writers in the Philippines, and its office is occupied by those who say they don't work for IBT

Byron Kaye / Reuters:
Australia's antitrust regulator clears a consortium led by Lachlan Murdoch to buy TV broadcaster Ten Network, saying the move will not harm competition

Avery Hartmans / Business Insider:
WeWork has raised $4.4B from SoftBank Group and its Vision Fund, with $3B going to WeWork and $1.4B going to new China, Japan, Pacific subsidiaries
Tom Schoenberg / Bloomberg:
US judge rules DreamHost must hand over user data from anti-Trump website to DoJ, but imposes limits and will vet which information DoJ uses
Bloomberg:
Sources: HTC is exploring options that could range from separating off its VR business to a full sale of the company, although this option is less likely
