August 24, 2017, 10:55 AM
Richard Gao / Android Police:
Report: Google's next Pixel phones to be unveiled October 5, will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836  —  We've been hearing about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for some time now, but there are two main things that we were unsure of: the processor(s) powering them and the release date.
CNBC:
As Whole Foods shareholders approve Amazon's acquisition, Federal Trade Commission gives OK for the deal to proceed  —  The Federal Trade Commission will allow Amazon to continue its $13.7 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods.  —  “The FTC conducted an investigation of this proposed acquisition …
Dan Primack / Axios:
In Q2, Uber had gross bookings of $8.7B, up 17% QoQ, revenue of $1.75B, up from Q1's $1.5B, net loss of $645M, down ~9% QoQ, 14% YoY; global trips rose 150% YoY  —  Uber's gross bookings were up 17% in the second quarter, the number of trips taken rose 150% in the past year and its adjusted loss fell …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Google search results now offer a clinically validated screening quiz when users search for “depression” in US on mobile  —  Only half of Americans who face depression get help for it, and Google is determined to increase that percentage.  As of today, it's offering a medically validated …
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
President of Samsung's mobile division DJ Koh confirms the company is working on its own smart speaker, may announce soon  —  Samsung is working on a smart speaker that will be launched “soon”, the company's mobile chief told CNBC, which will pit it against the likes of Amazon, Apple, and Google, in the hotly-contested space.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Report: Roku's market share among streaming media players in US is up to 37%, with Amazon's Fire TV at 24%, Chromecast at 18%, and Apple TV down to 15%  —  Roku isn't only maintaining its lead as the top streaming media player device in the U.S., it's increasing it.
Kris Carlon / Android Authority:
Note8 costs $960 on Verizon, $950 on AT&T, $930 on T-Mobile; preorders begin Aug. 24, bundled with Gear 360 camera or 128GB SD and charging pad; ships Sept. 15  —  Just announced, the Galaxy Note 8 is finally official.  The return of the beloved Note brand to store shelves will be a triumph …
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Hands-on with Galaxy Note8: excellent build, both 2x optical zoom and adding background blur with Live Focus work well, much improved S Pen functionality, more
Kris Carlon / Android Authority:
Samsung announces Galaxy Note8 with 6.3" QHD AMOLED infinity display, Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM, 64/128/256GB storage, dual 12MP cameras, 3300mAh battery, IP68
Alexis C. Madrigal / The Atlantic:
Inside Waymo's self-driving effort, including its physical test base, called Castle, and Carcraft VR simulations, where 25K virtual cars drive 8M miles per day  —  In a corner of Alphabet's campus, there is a team working on a piece of software that may be the key to self-driving cars.
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
Google Cloud Platform launches cheaper Standard Tier traffic networking option that uses public internet, not its fiber  —  Google Cloud Platform customers will have a new option when selecting the type of network used to deliver their traffic to their users: they can keep using Google's network …
Matthew Gault / Motherboard:
USA's $100M+ 8-year-long effort to bring e-payments to customs and border control in Afghanistan achieved under 1% adoption, missing its target of 75%  —  Will that be cash, charge, or bribe?  —  In the US, electronic payments are a given.  The overwhelming majority of us get our paychecks electronically through direct deposit.
Aaron van Wirdum / Bitcoin Magazine:
As SegWit has now been activated, a look at the history of arguably the biggest Bitcoin protocol upgrade, including the politics, criticism, and more  —  Segregated Witness (SegWit) has activated on Bitcoin.  As of today, all SegWit-ready nodes on the Bitcoin network are enforcing the new rules …
 

From Mediagazer

Jake Sherman / Politico:
WH director of rapid response Andy Hemming, who was paid to spot and distribute positive stories from the mainstream media, left his job on Monday

Michael M. Grynbaum / New York Times:
In late-night emails, Wall Street Journal Editor Gerard Baker criticized staff for coverage of Trump rally, describing story as commentary, not reporting

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Trump follows long autocratic tradition by saying journalists “don't like our country” and are “trying to take away our history and heritage”

Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
DoJ says DreamHost warrant was too broad, states it has no interest in records relating to 1.3M IP addresses of visitors to anti-Trump site
