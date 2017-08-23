|Chris Velazco / Engadget:
|Kris Carlon / Android Authority:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Abner Li / 9to5Google:
|Joon Ian Wong / Quartz:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:25 PM ET, August 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Georg Szalai / Hollywood Reporter:
|Clare O'Connor / Forbes:
|Bloomberg:
|Lizzie Plaugic / The Verge:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Brittany A. Roston / SlashGear:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch: