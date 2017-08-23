Open Links In New Tab
August 23, 2017, 12:40 PM
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Hands-on with Galaxy Note8: excellent build, both 2x optical zoom and Live Focus for adding background blur work well, much improved S Pen functionality, more  —  After the nightmare that was the Galaxy Note 7, few people would've been surprised if Samsung killed the Note line entirely.  But it didn't.
Kris Carlon / Android Authority:
Samsung announces Galaxy Note8 with 6.3" QHD AMOLED infinity display, Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128/256GB storage, dual 12MP cameras, 3300mAh battery, IP68  —  We all know there's a lot more to a phone than its specs sheet, but sometimes a specs sheet comes along that looks to be about as perfect as a phone can get.
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Note8 costs $960 on Verizon, $950 on AT&T, $930 on T-Mobile; preorders begin Aug. 24, bundled with Gear 360 camera or 128GB SD and charging pad; ships Sept. 15
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google and Walmart announce partnership to offer voice shopping through Assistant on Google Home; Google drops $95/year fee for Google Express  —  Walmart and Google are today announcing a new partnership that will enable voice shopping through Google Assistant, Google's virtual assistant …
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
Sources: disagreements led to Apple scaling back on car project; team now focused on campus shuttle using a commercial vehicle to test autonomous driving tech  —  SAN FRANCISCO — As new employees were brought into Apple's secret effort to create a self-driving car a few years ago …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft unveils Project Brainwave, a real-time AI platform running on FPGAs  —  Microsoft is sharing more details about its plans for bringing its deep-learning platform to customizable chips — a step toward making Azure an ‘AI cloud.’  —  On August 22, Microsoft unveiled (again) …
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
DoJ says DreamHost warrant was too broad, states it has no interest in records relating to 1.3M IP addresses of visitors to anti-Trump site  —  The US Department of Justice is rescinding its request for IP logs that would have revealed visitors to a website used to plan a protest during Donald Trump's inauguration.
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
APK teardown shows Google may be developing Assistant-equipped headphones codenamed Bisto  —  The latest beta of the Google app is rolling out today and it reveals a great deal of new information about “Bisto.”  References to a new device type emerged with version 7.0 in April and only returned earlier this month to the app.
Joon Ian Wong / Quartz:
Profile of China's Bitmain, which is a major player in bitcoin mining rig market, controls 29% of Bitcoin hash rate, and is entering deep learning ASIC market  —  Two years ago, a Chinese chip-design expert named Micree Zhan was reading China's seminal science-fiction novel, The Three-Body Problem …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Code42 says it will end its cloud backup service Crashplan for Home on Oct 23, 2018 and focus instead on its business services  —  If you rely on Crashplan as a remote backup for your computer, you're going to have to find an alternative in short order.  Code42 is phasing out its Crashplan …
Clare O'Connor / Forbes:
Women-First App Bumble Turned Down $450 Million Buyout Offer From Dating Giant Match Group  —  Dating app Bumble has turned down a $450 million acquisition offer from Match Group, Forbes has learned.  —  Match Group, the umbrella company which owns Bumble competitors including Match.com …
Nick Statt / The Verge:
DJI announces mandatory firmware fix for Spark, says drones must be updated by September 1 or be grounded  —  After software malfunction sent Sparks falling out of the sky  —  Drone maker DJI announced yesterday that it's pushing out a firmware fix in response to a pernicious problem …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:40 PM ET, August 23, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
ESPN faces criticism over decision to remove announcer Robert Lee from commentating on a University of Virginia game because of his name

HuffPost:
During a rally in Phoenix, Trump had harsher criticisms for the press than he did for the white supremacists at Charlottesville but praised Fox News and Hannity

Jan M. Olsen / Associated Press:
Body found on Copenhagen beach identified as that of missing journalist Kim Wall

Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
AccuWeather iOS app sends user's location info to data monetization firm, even with location sharing turned off
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Chrome Enterprise subscription service for $50 per Chrome OS device per year, includes support for Microsoft Active Directory, VMware's AirWatch
