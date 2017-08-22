Open Links In New Tab
August 22, 2017, 2:35 PM
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Verizon to start throttling video on smartphones on all unlimited data plans to 720p, with the cheapest “Go Unlimited” plan limiting video to 480p  —  Cheapest plan limits video to 480p, and there's no way to watch 1080p on a phone anymore  —  Well, now we know why Verizon Wireless was …
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Samsung's Bixby launches in more than 200 countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, is currently available in US English and Korean  —  But it only recognizes English and Korean  —  Samsung's voice assistant Bixby is now accessible in more than 200 countries worldwide …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Medium will pay writers based off number of “claps” they get, from subscribers' $5/mo. fee, expands the number of authors who can publish paywalled articles  —  [Jeb gif]  —  Medium plans to start letting more and more authors publish paywalled articles.
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Source: Google plans to launch a new Pixel-branded Chromebook and a mini version of the Google Home alongside new phones this fall  —  According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Google will launch not just two new Google Pixel phones at a hardware event this fall …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft to cease work on its GigJam lightweight collaboration service, before it exited preview  —  Microsoft is halting work on its GigJam collaboration service in September, two years after its initial launch and before it ever exited preview.  —  Microsoft is throwing in the towel …
More: Petri, GigJam, and MSPoweruser
 

From Mediagazer

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
The Village Voice is ending its print edition, will focus on digital operation

Michael J. Socolow / Washington Post:
A reflection on Gawker and its journalism, like its coverage of Trump long before his presidential campaign, a year to the day since it was forced to close

Sruthi Gottipati / The Guardian:
Kim Wall's disappearance is a reminder that the safety of female journalists is not an issue restricted to developing countries

More News

Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Hackers hijack cell phone numbers to drain cryptocurrency wallets, pointing to security weaknesses at both carriers and wallet services

Earlier Picks

Ashley Cowburn / The Independent:
UK's Crown Prosecution Service says it will pursue online hate crime as diligently as offline offenses, expects rise in prosecutions for social media attacks
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Facebook launches a dedicated tab for Safety Check, where it lists crises from around world, rolling out over the coming weeks
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google's Android O is named Oreo, rolls out soon to Nexus/Pixel devices; update includes background activity limits, picture-in-picture, notification channels
